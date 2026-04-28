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DENR eyes legal action over Navotas landfill fire

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Navotas Sanitary Landfill (Photo from Navotas City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office)

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Tuesday, April 28, it is studying possible legal remedies against the operator of the inactive Navotas Sanitary Landfill following the fire that has worsened air quality in Metro Manila.

DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna said the agency is coordinating with the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) and has submitted documents for review.

He added that the landfill operator has committed to submit a closure and rehabilitation plan.

The agency earlier ordered sanitary landfill operators nationwide to submit contingency plans for fires and emergencies, while directing local government units (LGUs) to immediately cease the operation of open and controlled dumpsites to safeguard nearby communities.

Since the fire broke out on April 10, the DENR has been monitoring the site as smoke continues to affect nearby communities.

Cuna urged vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, to stay indoors and wear masks as air quality remains poor. (Jel Santos)

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