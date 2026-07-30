‘Kung may mga kainan kayo na alam dito’: Alex asks DC fans after beating Leylah

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

For Alex Eala, every stop on the tour is an opportunity to compete and explore.

Currently competing at the Mubadala DC Open in the United States, the Filipina tennis star admitted she would have loved to spend more time discovering host city Washington D.C., but the demands of life on the professional circuit leave little room for sightseeing.

“I would have loved to see more of the city but the matches are very demanding and training is very demanding and, you know, this is the first priority,” Eala said during the post-match on-court interview after her 6-2, 7-6 (1) upset victory over defending champion Leylah Fernandez on Thursday, July 30 (Philippine time).

“I enjoy so much here and I enjoy so much on tour, but I’m still working,” she added.

However, the interview casually encouraged Eala to ask for suggestions to fans on the stands while speaking Tagalog.

“Kung may mga kainan kayo na alam dito. Wala akong masyadong free time pero baka mamaya pang-dinner,” Eala said, drawing cheers from the crowd.