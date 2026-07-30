Truck helper run over by cement mixer in Cebu

By Calvin Cordova

CEBU CITY – A truck helper died after he was run over by a cement mixer in Samboan town, Cebu on Tuesday, July 28.

The 53-year-old victim, a certain “Reymund,” died on the spot, police said.

Police said the truck driven by 39-year-old “Jeffrey” was delivering cement for a road concreting project when the accident happened.

Police said the truck was negotiating an uphill portion of the road in Barangay Cambigong when the engine conked out. Reymund was clinging at the side of the truck to push up dangling wires.

When the engine conked out, the truck started moving backwards. Reymund jumped off but was run over by the truck.

The truck helper was taken to a health center in Samboan but was declared dead on arrival. The truck driver was taken into police custody after the incident.