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PH trail running team claims overall crown in Southeast Asia Cup

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Philippine national trail running team (PhilTRA)

 By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

The Philippine national trail running drew stellar performances from its Baguio athletes and topped the recent 2026 Southeast Asia Trail Cup in Cibodas, Indonesia.

Highlighted by John Ray Onifa’s gold-medal performance in the men’s long trail, Team Philippines amassed 11 golds, eight coming from team event, six silvers, and seven bronzes for a total of 586 points, besting host Indonesia (506) and Singapore (395) to conquer the three-day regional championship.

Onifa, a two-time Asia Trail Master titlist, expressed delight over the country’s recent success, saying it would add fuel to its rise and inspire others to take the sport seriously.

“Masasabi ko po sa mga young athletes natin, masaya po ako na na-achieve nila ‘yong mga goals nila at sana magtuloy-tuloy,” said Onifa. “Talagang na-inspire ako kasi marami nang susunod sakin na maging katulad ko at marami na kaming mag-compete over the world.”

Also delivering for the Team PH were Arnie Macañeras and Joebert Elmaguin, who bagged the silver and bronze, respectively, while the distaff side was also swept with Elizabeth Dangadang, Mary Anne Abellana, and Ruby Joy Oloy completing a remarkable 1-2-3 finish.

In the men’s short trail, Romnick Tongkaling bagged the top honors with Larry Apolinario taking home the bronze.

Also shining were Cristone Dinawanao, who bagged silver in the men’s vertical uphill; Ken Oliver Libo-on (silver) and John Rey Daya (bronze) in the junior men’s mountain classic; Cessa Monterde (silver) and Juliana Banua (bronze), the youngest member of the Philippine contingent at just 13 years old, in the junior women’s mountain classic; and Jhaymore Pugoy and Charlotte Muyco, who both earned bronze medals in the senior men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

According to Philippine Trail Running Association (PhilTRA) president Tin Ferrera, the competition also served as an evaluation event for athletes vying for spots to represent the Philippines at the Asia-Pacific Trail Running Championships in Fujian Province, China this November.

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