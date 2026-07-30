Joke lang: Student nabbed for online bomb threat in Nueva Ecija

By Liezle Basa Inigo

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija – Police apprehended an 18‑year‑old student for allegedly posting a bomb threat on Facebook against a school in Llanera, Nueva Ecija, on Monday.

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) said personnel from the Llanera Police Station acted immediately after receiving information about a social media post threatening the San Felipe Integrated School.

The suspect, a resident of Barangay San Felipe, Llanera, admitted during the investigation that the post was intended as a joke.

Police, together with the Nueva Ecija Provincial Explosives and Canine Unit (PECU), conducted a security sweep of the school.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) also ensured the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with violating Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Malicious Dissemination of False Information) in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Nueva Ecija police chief Col. Ritchie R. Claravall reminded the public that bomb threats, whether made in person or online, are treated as serious offenses. He appealed particularly to young people to use social media responsibly.

Claravall added that false bomb threats disrupt public safety and carry serious legal consequences.