SportsVolleyball

Alas Women open SEA V.League quest against host Vietnam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alas Women (Alas Pilipinas Volley IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alas Pilipinas begins its difficult journey when it battles host Vietnam at the start of the 2026 SEA Women’s V Cup (formerly V.League) at the Đông Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi Friday, July 31.

Out to improve on their bronze-medal performance last year, the Nationals, captained by Jia De Guzman, vowed to give their all knowing their 7 p.m. encounter with the traditional powerhouse would serve as their gauge on they would fare in the tournament.

They are also using the event as their barometer for the 2026 Asian Games which will be held in Nagoya, Japan.

Also seeing in action in the four-team meet are last year’s Leg 1 winner Thailand and Indonesia which figure at 4 p.m.

Sans Angel Canino and Shai Nitura, the Filipina tossers, who once achieved a historic silver in the 2025 2025 AVC Women’s Volleyball Nations Cup, will be spearheaded by playmaker De Guzman alongside Capital1 beauties Bella Belen, Vanie Gandler, and Erika Santos.

Other stars from professional ranks are also fielded including setter Mars Alba, and top hitters Eya Laure, Fifi Sharma, Thea Gagate, and Dell Palomata, and liberos Jen Nierva, Justin Jazareno, and Dawn Catindig.

Alyssa Solomon and Niña Ytang, both still unsigned in any pro teams, are also fielded as well as National University veterans Vangge Alinsug and Celine Marsh.

Out to improve on their bronze-medal performance last year, the Nationals, captained by Jia De Guzman, vowed to give their all knowing their 7 p.m. encounter with the traditional powerhouse would serve as their gauge on how they would fare in the tournament.

They are also using the event as their barometer for the 2026 Asian Games which will be held in Nagoya, Japan this September.

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