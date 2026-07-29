PNP vows tougher drive vs online child exploitation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to step up its campaign against online child exploitation, ordering tougher operations against groups targeting minors.

The statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address, urged a whole‑of‑society effort to shield Filipino youth from violent content, toxic social media, pornography, and fake news. Marcos warned that online dangers fuel social ills and pressed agencies and families to work together in safeguarding children.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil Nartatez directed the Anti‑Cybercrime Group to step up surveillance and operations against syndicates spreading extremist content and indoctrinating minors into violence and radicalism.

“We want nothing more than to ensure the safety of our children. As threats evolve, we remain committed to protecting them from all forms of harm, particularly those facilitated online,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP is strengthening coordination with social media platforms and partner agencies to curb harmful content and track digital networks exploiting children.

Nartatez also stressed that families remain the first line of defense, urging parents and guardians to monitor behavioral changes that may signal online manipulation.

Earlier, the PNP said it is studying a proposal to restrict social media use among minors, reviewing policies in neighboring countries as possible models for a Philippine framework. (Aaron Recuenco)