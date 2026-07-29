HeadlinesNews

PNP vows tougher drive vs online child exploitation

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. (Tempo file photo)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed to step up its campaign against online child exploitation, ordering tougher operations against groups targeting minors.

The statement came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address, urged a whole‑of‑society effort to shield Filipino youth from violent content, toxic social media, pornography, and fake news. Marcos warned that online dangers fuel social ills and pressed agencies and families to work together in safeguarding children.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil Nartatez directed the Anti‑Cybercrime Group to step up surveillance and operations against syndicates spreading extremist content and indoctrinating minors into violence and radicalism.

“We want nothing more than to ensure the safety of our children. As threats evolve, we remain committed to protecting them from all forms of harm, particularly those facilitated online,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP is strengthening coordination with social media platforms and partner agencies to curb harmful content and track digital networks exploiting children.

Nartatez also stressed that families remain the first line of defense, urging parents and guardians to monitor behavioral changes that may signal online manipulation.

Earlier, the PNP said it is studying a proposal to restrict social media use among minors, reviewing policies in neighboring countries as possible models for a Philippine framework. (Aaron Recuenco)

Lalaki patay sa pamamaril
PSC forms panel to look into Ateneo drowning incident
Mensahero binaril habang tulog
Senators hit Faeldon for signing Sanchez release
Minor, 14 others saved from human trafficking in Zamboanga
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pasig Peeping Tom caught filming woman in bath

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pasig Peeping Tom caught filming woman in bath
Headlines News
P676.65-M drug haul torched in Cebu
Headlines News
World-class pickleball center to rise soon
Headlines Sports
78 young cagers join SPF-Dwight Ramos Elite clinics
Headlines Sports