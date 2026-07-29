World-class pickleball center to rise soon

PASIG CITY — The Philippine pickleball scene is about to get a world-class upgrade.

This as the Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corporation (KAVC) has officially signed a landmark partnership with the US-based Johns Design and Consulting (JDC)—a firm co-founded by international pickleball superstars Ben and Collin Johns.

The deal sealed on Tuesday, July 28, at Atleta 63, Inc. in Bridgetowne, Pasig City, will pave the way for the construction of the Helios Pickleball Center. Slated to open in 2028, the Bridgetowne mega-facility under the Robinsons Land Corporation will boast 25 tournament-grade courts and a 2,000-seat championship center court capable of hosting top-tier international events like the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and Major League Pickleball (MLP).

Former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman and current KAVC Head of Operations Richard Bachmann sees the project as the key to cementing the country’s status in the fast-growing sport.

“We have seen the sudden rise of the sport in the country and we are aware of new courts appearing everywhere,” Bachmann said. “If we can sustain this popularity for a new sport like pickleball, maybe we can also give the Philippines an instant foothold in the sport worldwide.”

Bachmann noted that Helios is designed to be an entire sports ecosystem, blending daily community play with high-level international broadcasting capabilities. He also revealed that the Pasig site is just the flagship, with plans to build similar world-class hubs across the country.

To ensure the facilities meet strict global standards, KAVC tapped JDC to deliver comprehensive technical consulting, architectural design, and facility planning.

JDC Co-founder Collin Johns, a 35-time PPA doubles champion, believes the country is ready for the international spotlight.

“Pickleball is experiencing explosive growth globally, and the Philippines is poised to become a major hub for the sport in Asia,” Johns stated. “Our goal is to ensure facilities are built with precise technical standards—from court surfaces and lighting to player flow.”

KAVC President Kim Lapus added that bringing in global experts like JDC aligns with their core mission to “build world-class environments that empower athletes and elevate sports infrastructure nationwide.”

Aside from the completion of the Helios Pickleball Center in 2028, another premier facility, Helios Beta, is set for completion in the fourth quarter of this year in Bridgetowne, Pasig City.

Featuring 14 tournament-grade courts built to international standards, Helios Beta will host the first ever Philippine leg of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Asia Tour, beginning with the PPA 125 in December this year, followed by the PPA 500 – Manila Open 2027 in January, next year.