Alcoriza, Fajarito deliver as Pasay stuns Batangas City

The Pasay Voyagers rode on Rence Alcoriza’s fourth-quarter outburst to stun the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics, 85-67, on Tuesday and gear up their playoff drive in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Pasay Astrodome.

Alcoriza clustered 12 points on back-to-back triples and three-point plays to power the Voyagers to their 12th win against 9 losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

The 6-foot Alcoriza, a former star of the Arellano University Chiefs, poured in 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals to capture the SportsPlus best player honors over Christian Fajarito, who notched 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

In other games, the Zamboanga SiKat battered Paranaque, 130-76, in the second game and climbed to 8-11, while the Bulacan Kuyas met token opposition and trounced the Bacolod Masskaras, 100-64, in the first game to climb to a 5-13 slate.

Batangas City saw its 13-game winning run broken and with a 15-3 record, tumbled from first to joint second with Gensan, behind Quezon Province (13-2) in the South division.

Levi Hernandez finished with 24 points and 4 rebounds for Zamboanga and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Brandon Wilson, with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Kuyas frolicked in the fourth quarter, where they poured in 24 points against only six for the Maskarras, who went silent and committed six turnovers in the last 7 minutes and 48 seconds.

Bulacan, powered by Jeremy Cruz’s 20 points and 5 rebounds and Benedict Benedictos’ 19 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, snapped a six-game slide and kept its faint playoff hopes in the North division.