ANOTHER DEVASTATING BLOW! Doc Liza has breast cancer amid Doc Willie’s cancer fight

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The Ong family is facing yet another heartbreaking ordeal.

Just as physician and health advocate Doc Willie Ong continues his courageous battle against stage 4 sarcoma, his wife, Dr. Anna Liza “Doc Liza” Ong, has revealed that she, too, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The shocking news came through Doc Willie, who shared that Doc Liza has early-stage invasive ductal carcinoma, the most common type of breast cancer.

The silver lining is that the disease was detected early, giving her a much better chance at successful treatment.

The diagnosis comes amid Doc Willie’s own difficult journey. He disclosed in 2024 that he had stage 4 sarcoma and has since undergone chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Despite his condition, he has remained active online, regularly updating supporters while urging Filipinos to prioritize their health.

For years, the couple has been among the country’s most trusted medical voices, educating millions about disease prevention, regular checkups, and the importance of early detection.

Now, they find themselves living the very lesson they have spent years teaching.