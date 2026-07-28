Answer flood scam rap in 15 days, Martin Romualdez told

The Office of the Ombudsman has directed Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez — President Marcos’ cousin — and other respondents to submit their counter‑affidavits within 15 days in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano confirmed on Tuesday, July 28, that the preliminary investigation team issued the order, with the 15‑day period starting upon receipt.

“When all parties have submitted their counter‑affidavits, the case will be submitted for resolution,” he said.

Romualdez is among those under investigation.

In a separate statement, the Ombudsman stressed its independence, vowing to pursue the probe “steadily, fairly and without fear or favor,” even if it involves individuals close to the President.

The statement followed Marcos’ report on the flood control investigations during his State of the Nation Address on July 27.

“This is how accountability is meant to function: no favor asked, none given,” the Ombudsman said.

The agency is among those handling cases tied to alleged anomalies in the implementation of flood control projects. (Ellalyn Ruiz)