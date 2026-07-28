SBP praying for Kai Sotto to change mind and play for Gilas in Asiad

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Gilas Pilipinas is applying a wait-and-see approach with regard to Kai Sotto’s commitment to the men’s national team as the Nationals prepare for a string of major international tournaments in the next few months.

Though Sotto is yet to suit up for Gilas since the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers almost two years back, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy reiterated the association’s support to the 24-year-old big man’s dream of making it in the NBA.

Dy stressed that Gilas’ door is always open for the 7-foot-3 star, noting that they will wait for Sotto’s decision to answer the national team call up in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where the Tim Cone-mentored crew plays two home games against Jordan (Aug. 28) and Iran (Aug. 30).

And if everything falls into place, Sotto might as well don the Philippine colors and lead the pack in its title defense in the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games in Japan.

“Wait and see tayo lagi kay Kai… as explained in other press releases and interviews, si Kai has a pathway to the NBA which he wants to keep open and we want to support him in that,” said Dy.

“So, titignan natin pag malapit na ‘yong window kung ano ‘yong magiging commitment ni Kai for the national team,” she added.

Sotto’s absence was felt during their previous campaign in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers, where Gilas winless after suffering back-to-back losses to New Zealand and Australia.

The Nationals, with Sotto manning the painy, got the better of the Tall Blacks, 93-89, during their showdown at the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers nearly two years ago at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In that game, the NBA aspirant starred with 19 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Those output proved to be potent for Gilas, unfortunately, Sotto suffered a torn left ACL less than a few months later which hindered his campaign with the Philippines. He returned to the Japan B.League, where he once again sustained a right ankle sprain.

Dy also threw her support behind Sotto’s decision to practice with Rain or Shine and see action in minor tournaments, stressing her trust to the Gilas big man’s choices including his way of keeping himself in peak condition.