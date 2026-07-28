Gilas 3×3 U23 expands pool ahead of overlapping Asian Games, World Cup

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 U23 squad is expanding its national pool as it prepares for two major international tournaments scheduled just days apart in September.

Fresh off its triumph in the FIBA 3×3 Nations League Asia 2 in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia earlier this month, the team — bannered by Jhuniel Dela Rama, Koji Buenaflor, Earl Medina, Cabs Cabonilas, and Jedrick Daa — now faces the challenge of competing in both the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan (Sept. 20-25), and the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup in Wuhan, China (Sept. 15-19).

With the two tournaments overlapping, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is left with the difficult task of forming two competitive squads.

“We’re preparing for two tournaments, the World Cup U23 and the Asian Games U23. It’s impossible for us to have one team, so we’re expanding our pool and checking the players who are available,” said 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio.

“The biggest conflict right now is the schedule of the UAAP and the NCAA. Those are the things that we really have to scrutinize,” he added during Tuesday’s PSA Forum, presented by San Miguel Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and ArenaPlus.

Most of the eligible players come from the collegiate ranks, where the UAAP and NCAA seasons will be in full swing during the international competitions. Their availability has become one of the biggest hurdles for the national program.

Gregorio acknowledged that the issue will require close coordination among the SBP, head coach JJ Espanola, the coaching staff, and the players.

“What we’ve seen right now is a situation wherein we really have to come up with the best possible team for us to be competitive at the international level,” Gregorio said.

“These are the top players of their respective schools. We’re simply elevating our level in 3×3. Historically, the 3×3 program was just a sideshow, but right now it’s a centerpiece event because it’s part of the Olympics.”

Gregorio said the coaching staff hopes to assemble a pool of 12 to 13 players who will eventually be divided into two squads for the Asian Games and the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup.

The World Cup appearance will also mark the Philippines’ return to the tournament after an eight-year absence.

For Buenaflor, one of the keys to the team’s success in Malaysia was its willingness to embrace new ideas—a mindset he believes will be crucial against the world’s best.

“One of the keys na nagawa namin sa Malaysia ay naging open kami sa mga ideas. In that way, mas naging madali ‘yong game sa amin. Tingin ko sa World Cup, ganoon din ‘yong approach namin,” said the University of Santo Tomas standout.

Before heading to the two marquee events, Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 U23 will first compete in the Youth Nations League in Singapore next month as part of its preparations.