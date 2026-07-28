No time to slow down as Dyip shoot for 2nd win vs Gaint Pandas

Games Wednesday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – Terrafirma vs Macau

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Titan

Macau and Terrafirma slug against each other with both teams eyeing a first winning streak in their PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup campaign on Wednesday, July 29 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Dyip and the Giant Pandas are coming off big wins that ended their respective string of misfortunes and they naturally both hope to keep the winning ways in the 5:15 affair.

The clash between San Miguel, which is hoping to get back on track after absorbing their first taste of defeat, and Titan Ultra follows suit in the second game at 7:30p.m.

Macau is coming off a 132-126 come-from-behind win over the Giant Risers to pick up their first win after a 0-4 start while Terrafirma improved to 2-3 record and ended a three-game slide after a stunning 111-106 overtime win over defending champion TNT.

Riding the crest of the big win over the Tropang 5G, Dyip head coach Ronald Tubid is hoping that his team can realize that they can actually compete with the top dogs.

“Every day in practice sinasabi namin na kaya naman natin, eh. As long as we always play our A-game,” added Tubid. a

“As long as isipin lang ng players na kaya naman, kapag we keep on competing may chance kaming manalo,” he added.

Motivation is also plenty for the side of the Giant Pandas, who are looking to string together victories to remain in contention for a playoff spot.

“We got Terrafirma next so we’ll study their game tonight and we’ll prepare for them next,” said Macau coach Marcus Elliott.

“Hopefully, we can string together the next two to three games and win a majority of those,” he added.

Meanwhile in the first game, SMB looks to recover from a 110-96 loss to Group A leader NLEX. The bigger concern for the Beermen, however, is the team’s fitness with stars CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo sustaining injuries in the last game