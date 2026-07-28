Tagaytay highlights sports tourism with 10th Senior Aerobics Gymnastics meet

Just slightly over an hour’s drive south of Metro Manila, Tagaytay City has emerged as a perennial popular tourist spot and must-see destination for local tourists for its virtually year-round cool climate and picturesque setting overlooking Taal Lake.

Now the progressive city is ready to roll out the red carpet for foreign visitors and participants of the 10th Senior Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships presented by the Philippine Sports Commission from Aug. 4 to 7 at the reconfigured Tagaytay City Velodrome.

“Philippine Olympic Committee President and former Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino graciously offered us the Tagaytay City Velodrome for our event. After inspecting it, we gratefully accepted his offer,” said Gymnastics Association Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

Over 400 athletes and officials from 11 countries will be taking part in the GAP-organized competition sanctioned by the Asian Gymnastics Union and also supported by the Tagaytay City government under the leadership of Mayor Brent Tolentino.

Vying in the championships are top aerobic gymnasts from Cambodia, Chinese-Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Thailand, Vietnam and host Philippines.

“We would like to thank POC President Bambol, Mayor Brent and Vice Mayor Agnes for their all-out support in the hosting of this big international gymnastics event,” Carrion said.

The vibrant gymnastics chief said that the city has organized hospitality packages and other events highlighting the numerous attractions of the city famous for its coconut pie and bulalo – steaming hot beef and bone marrow stew – for those who will see action in the competition.

“There is a variety of opportunities that our athletes and delegates for the 10th Senior Aerobic Championships can choose from when they visit Tagaytay, a beautiful and inspiring environment where they will return home with wonderful memories of their visit,” she said.

“The Tagaytay City government has also instructed commercial establishments like restaurants, cafes to give our participants with discounts and other privileges,” Carrion disclosed.

The ultra modern Tagaytay City Velodrome, the only UCI-certified cycling oval in the country and modified to accommodate a crowd of 3,000, was in itself a unique and picture-worthy arena for the tournament, she stressed.

Staging the championships outside of the metropolis, she added, was in line with PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio’s thrust in boosting local tourism through the hosting of international sporting events, realizing their huge income-generating potential for the country.

“This another noteworthy project hosted by GAP under the leadership of Tita Cynthia. The association has already shown its superb ability in hosting and organizing international events,” Gregorio said, referring to GAP’s staging of the 3rd Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships last year.

In fact, “Bughaw” and “Lila,” official mascots of the last junior worlds, will also be on hand to spice up the meet, said Carrion, adding that the aero gymnastics showcase will also have it own official music video created by popular band by KO Jones led by Warren Norton, the GAP head’s son.

“We can expect GAP to raise the bar higher with its hosting of the 10th Senior Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships,” Gregorio said, “and with the support of POC President Bambol and Mayor Brent, we are assured of another stellar international sporting event.”