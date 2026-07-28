Nartatez vows to unmask pre-SONA bomb culprits

By AARON RECUENCO

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. vowed to unmask those behind the explosion outside the Department of Justice in Manila and the improvised explosive device found near the Senate in Pasay City, hours before President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He ordered a thorough investigation, stressing that the incidents highlighted the importance of tight security that foiled attempts to disrupt the event.

“They tried but failed to disrupt SONA. Now, it’s our turn to unmask all the people behind these two incidents. And we are committed to hold them responsible,” Nartatez said.

More than 21,000 police officers, backed by thousands of personnel from other agencies, were deployed to secure the SONA. Nartatez credited these measures—particularly at the Batasan Pambansa and other vital establishments—for preventing a more serious attack.

The DOJ blast occurred around midnight on Padre Faura, Ermita, while the IED was found along Diokno Boulevard near the Senate.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts to identify suspects.

Nartatez said there is “a big possibility” the two incidents are connected, and vowed coordination with intelligence agencies to establish motive and file charges.

He assured the public that police nationwide remain on heightened alert.

“Let me assure the public that our personnel will remain vigilant as we continue to maintain heightened alert against any possible attacks,” he said.