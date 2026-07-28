Cancer survivor feeds hundreds of Metro Manila stray animals daily

By HANNAH NICOL

A woman who survived stage 3 colon cancer 15 years ago has found a new purpose: feeding and caring for stray animals after a heartbreaking encounter with a dying dog outside her home.

In an interview, Cherrie Lyn Arcio said her mission began on Jan. 17, 2024, when she found a large dog dead in front of her house in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, Quezon City.

She initially posted about the dog on the barangay Facebook group, hoping its owner would come forward. When no one claimed the animal, she buried it herself.

The experience left a lasting impact when she learned the dog had reportedly stayed outside her house for days while still alive, but no one informed her or offered help.

Before burying the dog, Arcio gave him a name: Juan Arcio. Afterward, she prayed for a new purpose.

The next morning, while taking her child to school, several stray dogs and cats followed her. She stopped, bought food, and fed them. That simple act eventually became her daily mission.

NETIZENS SUPPORT

At first, Arcio used her own savings and received help from her children to sustain the feeding program, which eventually cost about ₱6,000 a day.

Her social media posts documenting the feedings later gained millions of views and were monetized on Meta platforms.

Instead of keeping the earnings, Arcio used them to expand her feeding program, bring sick animals to veterinary clinics, support confinement, and help fund spay and neuter programs.

She credits her supporters, whom she calls her “GateKeepers,” for helping sustain the mission.

When e-bikes were restricted in some areas, supporters raised funds to buy her a tuktuk, which she now uses during her daily rounds.

Arcio travels across Novaliches, Valenzuela, South Caloocan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Antipolo, Rizal, Cavite, Manila, and Quezon City, feeding about 200 dogs and nearly as many cats each day.

She usually begins her feeding activities at 8 a.m. and continues until around 4 p.m., often pushing herself until she is exhausted.

Despite her own health condition, she continues, even wearing a diaper during feedings due to medical limitations.

One of her most memorable experiences involved a mother dog that waited for her every morning at 5 a.m. for two months. One day, after eating, the dog returned with her puppies, as if introducing them to her.

LIFELONG MISSION

Before dedicating herself to stray animals, Arcio’s ministry focused on helping young families earn a living. Painful experiences eventually led her to devote her time to rescuing and feeding dogs and cats instead.

She admitted the work is emotionally draining, especially when she encounters animals that are injured, chained, neglected, or already dying.

For Arcio, feeding is only one part of animal welfare. Strays also need medical care, spaying and neutering, shelter, and protection from cruelty.

A solo parent of three, she also cares for seven rescued dogs and four cats at home while continuing to help provide food and medical assistance to animals in her community.

She encouraged those who want to help strays to prepare themselves mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, saying animal welfare requires commitment beyond simply providing food.

Donations through her GoFundMe, PayPal, and GCash accounts go toward feeding, medical care, spay-and-neuter programs, and shelter rehabilitation.

For Arcio, the mission continues every day, from morning until late afternoon, as long as there are hungry animals waiting on the streets.