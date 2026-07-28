SMART-MPVSF-backed PH taekwondo jins out to sustain momentum in Jakarta

The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) hopes to sustain its successful campaign in South Korea by fielding its up-and-coming athletes in the 2026 Asian Taekwondo Indonesia Open Championships on Aug. 1-5 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

PTA Grandmaster Sung-Chon Hong is convinced the members of the SMART/MVPSF PH taekwondo team have what it takes to fulfill their mission in the event that drew 30 countries including Korea, Iran, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, China, Cambodia, and Iraq.

Grandmaster Hong, meantime, is still on cloud nine after the impressive showing of the Filipino fighters in the recent 7th Kimunyong Cup in Seoul that saw them collect 9 medals, including four golds.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and MILO, the Nationals will be spearheaded by Ethan Jervey Dayne Chavez (-58kg), Kurt Mykel Curata (-58kg), Felicity Jana Castel (-49kg), Rhiyanne Agatha Shay Cadilena (-57kg), and Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape in poomsae.

Other members of the men’s Kyorugi squad that will have former icon Roberto Cruz and Christian Al Dela Cruz as coaches are VonGabriel Polo Barbosa (-54kg) Tor Timothy Castillo (-63kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (-68kg.), Cyvir Junio (-74kg), and Marcus Neil Delos Santos(-80kg).

Comprising the women’s team are Caitlin Julia Carlos (-46kg), Sharifa Vianca Dela Cruz (-53kg), Jizyl Javier (-67), Mary Heart Capulong (-73kg) and Ashley Rose Reniedo (over 73kg.)

Apart from Yape also expected to deliver for the vaunted men’s squad are John Daniel Navarro, Jay-R Casas, Jesseray Lucas Frantilla, Nathanael Managbanag, Liam Jethro Jimenez, Dane Shaun Enjealo Subaste, Carl Johnsen Ong, Paul Anthony Rodriguez, and Kemp Prochina,

Making up the women’s team are Aesha Kiara Oglayon, Glaiza Mae Cabural, Julianna Martha Uy, Casey De Leon, Elizabeth Marie Borres, Heza Allyson Serapio, Stella Nicole Yape, Emie Fernandez, and Juliana Mykhail Candelaria.

GM Hong said some members of the team are being considered for future international meets – foremost of them is the 2028 LA Olympics.