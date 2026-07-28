Boy, 7, drowns in Taguig creek while retrieving slippers

By JONATHAN HICAP

A seven‑year‑old boy was found dead on Tuesday, July 28, after being swept away by floodwaters in a Taguig creek while trying to retrieve his slippers.

Authorities mounted overnight search operations after the child was reported missing in Barangay North Signal Village on July 27.

Teams from the Taguig police, Philippine Coast Guard, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay units scoured the creek.

The victim, a Grade 3 pupil from North Signal, was discovered the following morning in Barangay Ususan.

His mother told police her son had gone out to bathe in the rain with friends around 8:30 p.m. on July 27.

The boy reportedly jumped into the creek to recover his slippers, which had been carried off by floodwaters.

A witness, Mark, a city hall employee and resident of North Signal, tried to rescue the child but was overpowered by the strong current. The boy was swept away and did not resurface.

Search and retrieval teams later recovered his body.