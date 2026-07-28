HeadlinesNews

Boy, 7, drowns in Taguig creek while retrieving slippers

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Rescuers search creek in Taguig for missing boy, later found dead. (Photo from Barangay Pinagsama, Taguig, via Facebook)

By JONATHAN HICAP

A seven‑year‑old boy was found dead on Tuesday, July 28, after being swept away by floodwaters in a Taguig creek while trying to retrieve his slippers.

Authorities mounted overnight search operations after the child was reported missing in Barangay North Signal Village on July 27.

Teams from the Taguig police, Philippine Coast Guard, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and barangay units scoured the creek.

The victim, a Grade 3 pupil from North Signal, was discovered the following morning in Barangay Ususan.

His mother told police her son had gone out to bathe in the rain with friends around 8:30 p.m. on July 27.

The boy reportedly jumped into the creek to recover his slippers, which had been carried off by floodwaters.

A witness, Mark, a city hall employee and resident of North Signal, tried to rescue the child but was overpowered by the strong current. The boy was swept away and did not resurface.

Search and retrieval teams later recovered his body.

‘Our family is not normal’ – Regine
Tempo 28 January 2020, Tuesday issue
Mayor Sara donates 1-year salary to virus-infected health workers
Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
Donita admits her marriage is undergoing testing
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bigger role, no problem for Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum
Next Article MPBL: Lastimosa fires 32 as Biñan rips Valenzuela

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MPBL: Lastimosa fires 32 as Biñan rips Valenzuela
Basketball Headlines Sports
Bigger role, no problem for Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum
Basketball Headlines Sports
Dad killed in front of family in Binondo; gunmen hunted
Headlines News
James Yap, Hua Siong force Game 3 vs Xavier in FCAAI Finals
Basketball Headlines Sports