Dad killed in front of family in Binondo; gunmen hunted

By Diann Calucin

A 30‑year‑old father was gunned down at close range in front of his partner and children in Barangay 275, Binondo, Manila, early Saturday, while his two‑year‑old daughter was grazed by a stray bullet as the killers fled.

Police said the victim was with his family when two gunmen suddenly appeared and opened fire. He was rushed to a hospital but later died of his wounds.

A special investigation team from the Delpan Police Station and the homicide section is handling the case.

CCTV footage showed a man in a jersey minutes before the attack, asking residents about the victim.

He was later seen leaving the alley with two armed men — one in a jacket and hat, the other in a yellow shirt and black cap.

According to police, the victim’s partner even asked the man what he wanted, but he did not reply and eventually walked away.

Investigators later arrested the alleged lookout, now in Manila Police District custody.

The two gunmen remain at large.

Authorities are looking into the illegal drug trade as a possible motive.

Police said the victim was allegedly a drug user and had ties to the local drug trade.

He had been released from detention just over two months ago after being arrested in connection with an illegal firearms case.

The arrested suspect will be charged with murder, along with the two gunmen still being hunted.