9 vandals charged after SONA spray-paint arrests in QC

By TRIXEE ROSEL

Nine protesters arrested for spray‑painting walls during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) were brought before Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, July 28.

Police said the nine face complaints for violating Presidential Decree No. 1829, Articles 151 and 153 of the Revised Penal Code, malicious mischief, and Quezon City’s Anti‑Vandalism Ordinance (SP‑3163, Series of 2022).

They were among 51 people rounded up after officers allegedly caught a group spray‑painting near the Meralco Diliman Substation in Barangay Matandang Balara around 11:35 a.m. Monday.

Some reportedly resisted arrest, sparking a commotion, while others tried to block a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology transport vehicle carrying detainees.

Recovered items included spray paint cans, markers, banners, flags, caps, balaclavas, jackets, hoodies, T‑shirts, eco‑bags, and a backpack.

Authorities said 30 other individuals remain under investigation, with charges to follow if evidence is established.

Meanwhile, 12 rescued male minors underwent medico‑legal exams before being profiled by the Quezon City Social Services Development Department with help from the QCPD Women and Children Protection Desk.

They were released to their parents and guardians at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after intervention and assessment.

Despite the vandalism incident, the QCPD said security operations for Marcos’s fifth SONA were generally peaceful, with an estimated 7,000 people joining protest actions.