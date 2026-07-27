SBP to grace PSA Forum

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the Gilas Pilipinas team bound for the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup will discuss their coming campaign in China and other basketball related matters as it serve as special guests in the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday (July 28) at the Philippine Sports Commission media room.

SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, 3×3 program director Ryan Gregorio, Gilas men’s 3×3 coach JJ Espanola and the trio of Karl Medina, Koji Buenaflor, and Jhuniel Dela Rama are gracing the weekly session set at 10:30 a.m.

Included in the agenda is the U23 World Cup set in Wuhan, China from Sept. 15-19, the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, the second round of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, and the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Also invited in the session is Gilas Pilipinas women’s head coach Burke ‘BT’ Toews.

Presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus, the Forum is being livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and aired on a delayed basis over Sports Radio 918.

It is also shared on the Facebook page DZSR Sports Radio 918 khz.