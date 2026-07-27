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PBBM: No more systems loss charges in electricity bills!

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the House of Representatives on July 27, 2026. (RTVM)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, urged Congress to immediately amend the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) to scrap systems loss charges from electricity bills, declaring that consumers should not bear costs that are “not their responsibility.”

Speaking during his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Batasang Pambansa, Marcos drew the longest applause and standing ovation when he said: “At kung pagbawas ng presyo ang usapan, sa aking palagay, panahon na para tanggalin na ang systems loss na ipinapasa sa consumer.”

He added: “Hindi naman kasalanan ng consumer kung bakit nagkaroon ng systems loss. Kaya hindi naman tama na sila pa ang pagbabayarin dito.”

Marcos stressed that the law must be amended “immediately” to prohibit charging systems loss — and the value‑added tax on it — against households and businesses.

EPIRA, or Republic Act No. 9136, restructured and privatized the power industry in 2001 to promote competition and efficiency.

Current rules allow distribution utilities to recover part of systems loss — electricity lost in transmission and distribution, including pilferage within regulatory limits –through monthly bills.

The President argued that removing the charge would ease electricity costs and shift the burden away from consumers, making legislative action urgent. (Argyll Geducos)

 

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