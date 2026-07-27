PH women’s lacrosse squad misses target after heartbreaking loss to Japan

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine women’s lacrosse team blew its bid for a historic podium finish after absorbing a narrow 9-7 loss to host Japan in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo Sunday, July 26.

Eager to bounce back from their opening loss to Israel, the National got off to a roaring start, taking commanding 6-3 lead through the heads-up plays of Sophia Russo, Steph Lazo, and Abby Manalang.

But cheered on by the wildly-cheering fans, the Japanese fought back, attacking almost without let up to seize the lead and eventually the momentum on the way to completing the come-from-behind triumph.

The Philippines did try to turn things around but the Japanese refused to back down much to delight of their supporters as they notched their second straight win to tie Israel for the lead in Pool D.

With their second loss, the Nationals dropped to the classification round.

The Filipinas eye their breakthrough victory when they take on the Czechs this Monday, July 27.

A win could bring the country to the battle for 9th to 12th while a setback will drop them further in the standings.

“Immensely proud of our efforts. We shocked the hosts with our hot start and we’ll keep on coming, LABAN!” the Philippines Lacrosse Association wrote on its social media post.