Alyssa Valdez is now officially ‘taken’, introduces boyfriend

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alyssa Valdez made it official, and her fans couldn’t be happier – their hearts are full.

The 33-year-old Valdez turned speculation into confirmation after she introduced Ian Umali, a golfer and businessman, as her boyfriend in their birthday celebrations posted on Instagram recently.

“Hi guys! So, we’re here at MiraNamin celebrating my birthday and my boyfriend’s birthday, Ian,” Valdez opened in the video.

There, Valdez asked some of her friends what they wanted to manifest for her this year, sparking plenty of “kilig” as several of them hinted at the Alas Pilipinas star finally receiving a marriage proposal.

“Proposal,” said beauty queen and TV personality Samantha Bernardo, who also hopes Valdez will have more time for herself and venture into other things in coaching or writing a book.

“Ano ba!” Valdez responded.

Actress Angelica Panganiban also teased Valdez about getting an engagement ring.

“Nakuha mo na lahat ng trophies na kailangan mo sa buhay mo, ang ima-manifest ko ‘yong kaya mong isuot araw-araw… sa daliri,” said Panganiban.

But the highlight in the 2-minute video was when Ian gave his answers.

“We just had meetings about it this year, di ba?” said Ian, who ended his piece with a kiss on Alyssa’s cheek. “We’re planning something big, something to organize, and be intentional about what she wants to do in the future. So ‘yon that’s the one.”

The decorated spiker, who captained Alas in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup in Candon City last month, is still playing for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).