PBBM lauds Alex Eala, Pinay booters: ‘Sana sumikat pa ang football’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. lauded tennis sensation Alex Eala and the Philippine women’s national football team, expressing hope that their achievements would inspire more Filipinos to embrace sports and lead healthier lifestyles.

President Marcos briefly highlighted the value of sports during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday, July 27, emphasizing its role beyond competition.

“Mahalaga rin ang sports. Hindi lamang sa aliw na hatid nito, kundi para sa kalusugan,” President Marcos said.

He cited the overwhelming support for tennis star Alex Eala during her international campaigns as proof of how sports can inspire Filipinos while encouraging more people to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

“Sana ay maraming maengganyong matututong maglaro hindi lang ng tennis, kundi ng ibang sports pa,” President Marcos said.

He also mentioned the national women’s football team, which has qualified to for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

“Halimbawa ng women’s football team, sana mas sumikat pa ang football,” he said.