Marcos pushes big tax breaks for middle class

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, vowed to pursue several tax relief measures to ease the burden on the middle class, urging Congress to swiftly pass legislation that would expand exemptions and grant amnesty for unpaid dues.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos announced that the income tax exemption should be widened to include workers earning up to ₱350,000 annually.

He said this would increase the number of employees freed from paying income tax and allow them to keep more of their hard‑earned income.

At the same time, he proposed reducing income tax rates for other workers to provide broader relief.

Marcos also declared that small businesses would no longer be subject to the minimum corporate income tax, a move he said would help them recover and grow.

In addition, he announced plans to grant tax amnesty for unpaid income, estate, donor’s, and value‑added taxes, with penalties covered under the amnesty program.

“To ensure the continued progress of the middle class amidst the lingering effects of the crisis, we will pursue tax relief measures that promote growth, generate revenue, and advance equity toward socio‑economic sustainability,” Marcos said.

He added: “As a concrete way to protect them and help them make the most of their hard‑earned income, I call on Congress to pass legislation that will provide tax relief to our people.” (Betheena Unite)