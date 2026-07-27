ROS’ Adrian Nocum takes PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honor

Adrian Nocum has been one of the players who have stepped up for Rain or Shine after it traded Gian Mamuyac midway in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

Nocum contributed to the Elasto Painters’ rise after a flat start with averages of 15.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds over the last two games.

With his contributions, Nocum was adjudged as the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period from July 21 to 26.

Nocum’s playmaking skills have improved, and it was in full display last Sunday against Barangay Ginebra where he had a career-high 10 assists aside from contributing 13 points.

He remains one of the potent scorers of the Elasto Painters after his 18-point, eight-assist night against Phoenix Super LPG last Tuesday in their first game against Mamuyac.

“We actually, on purpose, try him a lot more minutes at the point,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao. “His decision-making is getting better, more matured, and he is also, partly, nagpapakita din siya ng leadership.”

With the play of Nocum, Rain or Shine has leveled its win-loss record to 2-2, in a share of second place with Blackwater and Meralco in Group B in the team standings.

Nocum got the nod over the likes of Caelan Tiongson of Rain or Shine, Schonny Winston of Converge, and Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma from reporters covering the PBA beat.