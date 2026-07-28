PH women’s lacrosse squad scores breakthrough win at worlds

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippines women’s lacrosse finally scored a breakthrough after beating Czech Republic, 11-5, in the 2026 World Lacrosse Women’s Championship at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Monday, July 27.

Coming off back-to-back losses, the Nationals overcame a slow opener with a five-goal surge – highlighted by Steph Lazo’s 3 strikes – in the second frame to seize a 6-1 first half lead. From there, the Philippines never looked back to enter the battle for 9th to 12th place.

The win not only snapped the Philippines’ two-game losing skid to Israel and Japan, but also delivered the country’s first victory in this year’s global meet, where it is making its historic debut, for a 1-2 card in Pool D.

With their win, the Nationals now await the victor of the Pool B contest between Wales and Germany for their next opponent in the classification round.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic, which currently holds a 0-3 tally, aims its first triumph against the loser of the said match.

Lazo led the charge for the Filipinas with a tournament-high of four goals, while Sarah Nelson scored twice. Ria Lagdameo, Abby Manalang, Annika Bennett, Sophia Russo, and Nia Carrera were also in the scoresheet with one goal each.

Anna Lottmann and Marketa Fiserova powered the Czechs with one goal and one assist under their names.

Despite missing out for the podium, the Philippines aims to continue its campaign in the multiple internationals competitions as it also seeks to earn a coveted berth in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics where lacrosse sixes format was recently included.

Meanwhile, Israel edged out host Japan, 11-9, to go 3-0 and claimed the No. 1 spot in Group D.