Palawan Junior Series brings Luzon’s best to San Pablo

The spotlight shifts to Luzon as the country’s brightest young tennis talents gear up for an intense battle in the four-leg Palawan Junior Series, which blasts off Thursday, July 30, with the San Pablo City Juniors Age Group Championships at the 7 Lakes Tennis Club in Laguna.

With valuable national ranking points, championship honors and the opportunity to establish themselves among the country’s next generation of stars on the line, the tournament is expected to draw spirited competition across all age-group divisions.

Leading the girls’ singles 18-and-under field are Frances Ilagan and Ava Banson, both determined to open their campaigns with strong performances. Aside from chasing the coveted singles crown, the two are also looking to gain an early edge in the nationwide circuit that has already produced a host of standout performers during successful three-leg swings in Mindanao and the Visayas.

The nationwide developmental program, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, continues to fulfill its mission of discovering, nurturing and developing promising talents from the countryside who could eventually earn spots in the national pool and represent the Philippines in international competitions.

The growing success of the series comes at an opportune time for Philippine tennis. With Alex Eala’s remarkable rise on the world stage inspiring countless young athletes, interest in the sport continues to soar, encouraging more juniors to pursue the game and dream of following in her footsteps.

Banson will also be among the favorites in the girls’ 16-and-U category, where she is expected to face stiff opposition from Francine Wong, Claire Alcala and Jasmine Sardona. Each possesses the talent and experience to contend for the title in what shapes up to be one of the tournament’s most competitive divisions.

The Luzon swing carries added importance as it opens the final stretch of the nationwide circuit sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR), with support from ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies.

Following the Laguna opener, the series heads to Sucat, Parañaque for the Mayor Edwin Olivarez Championships on Aug. 6-12. The annual tournament has long served as a showcase of the region’s finest junior talents and reflects the Olivarez family’s continuing commitment to grassroots tennis development.

The Luzon leg concludes with the Gentry Juniors on Aug. 20-30 at the Colegio de San Agustin (CSA) Tennis Stadium in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The tournament will culminate with the prestigious Gentry Open, featuring many of the country’s top-ranked and leading players.

Meanwhile, the boys’ 18-and-U division is expected to produce its own share of fireworks with Nicholas Andal, Rafael Monte de Ramos, Aljhon Rombawa and Gerard Manigque all eyeing the championship.