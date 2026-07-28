Lady Maroons add 6-0 Kennan Ka, 6-2 Blessing Francis for coming UAAP

Lack of size has been addressed for the University of the Philippines women’s basketball team (WBT) with the entry of a Fil-Am one-and-done player and a new Nigerian foreign student-athlete.

Six-foot Kennan Ka and 6-1 Blessing Chuole Francis have arrived to add much-welcome height for the Fighting Maroons in the coming UAAP Season 89.

The 22-year-old Ka recently starred for Long Beach State before committing to play one season for State U.

Despite the San Diego, California native’s size, she actually also brings ballhandling and playmaking to complement stalwarts Louna Ozar, Camille Nolasco, and Kaye Pesquera.

Francis, age 21, is then a traditional inside presence who finally fills the space once occupied by former Rookie of the Year Favour Onoh, who powered UP to a playoff berth in Season 86.

“Talagang big boost sila sa atin because, as we all saw, height is what we had been lacking in the last two years,” said first-year head coach Eric Altamirano.

Francis will join forces with veterans Achrissa Maw and Ninay Tapawan up front, as the Fighting Maroons try to get back into the Final Four picture after fifth and seventh-place finishes in the past couple of seasons.

For her part, Ka will also provide valuable experience for a maroon-and-green side ushering in a new era under the watchful eye of a school legend who once led its men’s basketball team to a title.

“We have high hopes for the upcoming season, but at the same time, we know how competitive the field is. So the first thing we want to do is just to compete,” said Altamirano, who teamed up with the likes of Benjie Paras and Ronnie Magsanoc in UP’s 1986 championship.