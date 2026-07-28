Bad news for Gilas as Ramos, Edu out of Asian Games

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas will be missing some of its mainstays in Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu for its title defense in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in September.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy confirmed the absence of the two players due to conflict of schedule with their respective Japan B. League teams which are set to play in Manila on Sept. 9 and 10.

The B.League Manila games are running smack to the Asiad men’s basketball tournament which will tip-off on Sept. 10.

“I think it’s safe to say that Dwight and AJ (will miss the Asian Games) kasi they will be playing in the Manila B.League games on Sept 9 and 10,” said Dy.

“So conflict na iyan agad sa schedule ng Asian Games kaya hindi sila makakasama,” she added.

The two were part of the initial long list which included around 30 names — some of which include Fil-American players not eligible to play in FIBA sanctioned tournaments. Blackwater’s Sedrick Barefield and Meralco big man Brandon Baters were among those mentioned by Dy.

“Nasa 30 plus na iyon, nandun naman yung mga mainstays natin ng Gilas plus we were able to ask additional names, mga players na not necessarily eligible for FIBA competitions,” revealed Dy.

“Looking at the list nandyan sina Bates, sina Barefield may mga ganyan tayong pangalan na makikita na hindi natin usually nakikita sa FIBA,” she noted.

Also part of the list are Justin Brownlee and naturalization candidate Bennie Boatwright.

Brownlee is expected to have another tour of duty for Gilas in the Asian Games while Boatwright’s status remains dependent on when he can formally get his naturalization papers done and acquire his Philippine passport.

According to Dy, the Asian Games Organizing Committee is only requiring a three-year residency rule for naturalized players.

“Si Justin is always the mainstay of the team. He just missed the game against Australia due to an injury. With regard to Bennie Boatwright, the legislative process of his naturalization has not yet been completed so nasa Malacanang pa iyan,” said Dy.

“We did enter his name on the long list so sana umabot,” she added.

Dy said the SBP has already submitted a short list of names but it is still subject to changes just like in the case of the Gilas team which competed in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.