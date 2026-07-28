Vice Ganda controversy explodes as MTRCB summons ‘It’s Showtime’ producers

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has officially summoned the producers of “It’s Showtime” following the flood of complaints over the show’s controversial July 24 episode.

The complaints stem from the “Memerimar” skit in the “Laro Laro Pick” segment, where Vice Ganda allegedly made racist and colorist remarks. The viral “lugaw” scene involving Vice and Ion Perez is also part of the agency’s review.

In its Notice to Appear, the MTRCB ordered representatives of GMA Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corporation to attend a hearing to determine whether the episode violated broadcast standards under Presidential Decree No. 1986.

The move comes days after Vice Ganda publicly apologized on-air, saying the show’s intention was never to offend viewers and promising to do better.

The MTRCB has yet to decide whether “It’s Showtime” will face sanctions, with the case now set for formal hearing.