78 young cagers join SPF-Dwight Ramos Elite clinics

Seventy-eight young basketball players took part in two basketball clinics conducted by the SportsPlus Foundation and Dwight Ramos.

The first clinic drew 67 participants, while the DR Elite program featured 11 selected high school basketball players.

Ramos was joined by coaches Paul Bordador, Kiel Forteza, Wed Perez, Abel Lopez, and Wawie Barroga in the two clinics held at SportsPlus Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City, which were held in collaboration with the Dwight Ramos Foundation.

“They’ll learn the fundamental skills because that’s the way I approach the game,” Ramos said. “Once those fundamentals are solid, you can build on them, continue improving, and develop into a more skilled player.”

Based on his experience conducting basketball camps, Ramos said he has observed common strengths and areas for improvement among young players.

“I would say the top two skills I saw were shooting and dribbling,” he said. “A lot of them are athletic, which also helps them on defense. If there’s one area they can continue to improve, it’s passing. When you’re young, everyone wants to score, but developing that ability to create opportunities for others is important.”

Ramos, the SportsPlus Official Brand Ambassador, expressed his appreciation for SportsPlus’ continued support in helping organize and bring his basketball clinics to young athletes.

Looking ahead, Ramos said he hopes to continue expanding the reach of his basketball camps to more communities across the country.

“I have this camp every year, and recently we had one in my hometown in Narvacan,” Ramos said. “It would be nice if I could continue having it here and also bring players from other places to come play here in Manila.”