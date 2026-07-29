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P676.65-M drug haul torched in Cebu

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
PDEA torches P676M shabu, weed in Cebu — biggest drug haul destruction in Central Visayas since 2017. (PDEA photo)

By CHITO CHAVEZ

Authorities torched P676.65 million worth of seized illegal drugs in Cebu City, the biggest destruction in Central Visayas since 2017, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The haul included 99,450 grams of shabu, 2,539 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of ephedrine, 8.4 milliliters of nalbuphine hydrochloride, and other substances.

The contraband came from various PDEA and Philippine National Police operations across Central Visayas and Negros Oriental.

PDEA said the drugs were destroyed through thermal decomposition to prevent recycling.

The process was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Justice, Public Attorney’s Office, civil society, media, and a local official, as required by law.

Chemists conducted field tests before the destruction to assure transparency.

PDEA Director‑General Isagani Nerez said the activity underscored the role of the courts and law enforcement in speeding up drug cases and ensuring evidence never returns to the streets.

He commended the Regional Trial Courts, partner agencies, and communities for supporting the government’s anti‑drug campaign.

 

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