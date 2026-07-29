Pasig Peeping Tom caught filming woman in bath

By RICHIELYN CANLAS

A 39‑year‑old man was arrested in Pasig City after allegedly recording his 22‑year‑old female co‑tenant while she was bathing inside her rented unit.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on July 27 at a residential compound in Barangay Manggahan, where both suspect and victim rented rooms. The man was the only male tenant on the second floor.

Investigators reported that the victim noticed a dark‑colored mobile phone protruding through a ceiling opening, its camera pointed directly at her. She recognized the device as similar to her co‑tenant’s phone and rushed to confront him, but he refused to open his door.

The landlord sought help from the Barangay Security Force, who recovered the cellphone from the suspect. The victim identified it as the same device she saw during the incident.

She was later assisted by the Barangay VAW Desk and referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Pasig Police for further investigation.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges for violating Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9995, the Anti‑Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin reminded the public that privacy violations carry serious consequences.

“Privacy is a right, not a privilege,” he said, praising the swift action of the victim, community, and police in securing the arrest.