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Muntinlupa’s 100 millionth Filipino turns 12

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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Mayor Ruffy Biazon (left) celebrates with Geril Lee Trazares, recognized as Muntinlupa’s 100 millionth Filipino. (Photo from Muntinlupa PIO)

By JONATHAN HICAP

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon honored the city’s “100 millionth Filipino,” who celebrated his 12th birthday this week.

Geril Lee Trazares, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa, was born on July 27, 2014 –the day the Philippines’ population officially hit 100 million.

To mark the milestone, the government identified 100 babies nationwide to symbolize the historic event.

“Hindi lahat ng birthday celebrant may ganitong historic title (Not all birthday celebrants have this historic title). Today, he’s celebrating his 12th birthday!” Biazon posted on Facebook about Trazares.

Now a Grade 7 student at Tunasan National High School, Trazares dreams of becoming a policeman.

Each year on his birthday, he receives grocery packs, vitamins, and school supplies from the Muntinlupa City government.

The city’s Population and Development Office also brings him and his family to various historical sites in Muntinlupa to commemorate the unique title he holds.

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