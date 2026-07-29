Roman Perez Jr. defends VMX stars: ‘They’re workers, too’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Film director Roman Perez Jr. believes people are too quick to judge those who make a living in the sexy film industry.

According to him, VMX stars deserve the same respect as the country’s countless blue-collar workers who do whatever it takes to put food on the table.

That is the driving idea behind “Todo Kayod 2,” which, Perez stressed, is more than just another compilation of steamy VMX stories.

“I consider them heroes because they drive our economy,” he said of ordinary workers. “Sila ‘yung binibigyan natin ng parangal dito. Mahirap man ang buhay ay todo kayod pa rin sila para sa sarili, sa pamilya.”

For Perez, that same fighting spirit is shared by the actresses who headline VMX productions.

“Kasi they’re all hard workers, too. Ginagawa nila ang lahat para matupad ang pangarap nila.”

He pointed to “Todo Kayod 2” stars Sahara Bernales and newcomer Alecca Adarna as examples.

Perez praised Sahara not only for her beauty but also for the life story she carries with her.

“Si Sahara, beauty queen na ngayon. Lalaban siya at tingin ko maganda ang kuwento niya. Lumaki siya sa hirap, may Aeta ancestry at matalino. Siyempre alam naman natin na may looks at sexy rin siya.”

He is equally optimistic about Alecca, whom he described as a fresh face with plenty of potential.

“Si Alecca, very classy, inglisera, mestisahin. I think malayo ang mararating niya dito sa VMX.”

“Todo Kayod 2” expands VMX’s growing lineup of themed anthologies by putting the spotlight on different professions, from security guards and drivers to teachers, HR personnel and other workers, with stories revolving around their daily struggles, temptations and relationships.

Directed by Perez, the anthology is now streaming exclusively on VMX.