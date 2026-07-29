Why ‘Daddy’s Girl’ means more to VMX star Astrid Lee

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

There’s no denying Astrid Lee is comfortable turning up the heat onscreen these days.

But behind the sultry image is a self-confessed daddy’s girl who still wonders what her late father would think of the daring career she has chosen.

Astrid admitted she continues to grieve his passing and even feels his presence from time to time.

She said there are moments when she dreams about him, leaving her wondering if he approves of her becoming one of VMX’s most recognizable stars.

“Minsan napapanaginipan ko siya. Iniisip ko tuloy baka hindi niya gusto na nag-VMX ako. Pero sana maintindihan niya na tinutupad ko lang din ang pangarap ko na may marating sa buhay,” she shared.

Ironically, Astrid now headlines “Daddy’s Girl,” VMX’s newest anthology exploring age-gap romances, forbidden attraction, temptation, and power dynamics. The title may sound playful, but for the actress, it carries a more personal meaning.

Getting comfortable in front of the camera was one thing. Convincing her family was another.

Astrid revealed she comes from a conservative family in the province, where appearing in sexy films is often draws criticism.

“Conservative po talaga ang pamilya namin. Sa probinsya kasi iba ang tingin kapag naghubad ka sa pelikula. Sa totoo lang, dahil galit na galit ang nanay ko sa desisyon ko, napilitan akong lumayas noon.”

Fortunately, time healed the rift.

“After a while, nagkaayos kami. Naunawaan niya kung bakit ko ginagawa ito.”

Now that she’s starring in a project called “Daddy’s Girl,” it was only fitting that she was asked whether she’d ever consider dating an older man offscreen.

Her answer came without hesitation.

“Type ko talaga medyo matanda sa akin, kahit hanggang around 40s.”

Astrid believes her preference may have something to do with losing her father at a young age.

“Siguro nga kasi dahil sa pangungulila ko sa tatay ko.”

Asked if she has a celebrity crush who fits the description, Astrid immediately named Albert Martinez.

“Kasi ang galing-galing niyang umarte! Kahit alam kong over 40 na siya, game ako.”

Whether she’s talking about “Daddy’s Girl” on screen or confessing her “daddy” preference off it, Astrid made it clear she’s not afraid to own who she is these days.

Directed by Christian Paolo Lat, “Daddy’s Girl” combines restored Viva classics with VMX Originals centered on age-gap relationships, authority, temptation, and forbidden desire.

The lineup includes “May Daga sa Labas ng Lungga,” “May Lamok sa Loob ng Kulambo,” and “Batangueño Kabiteño,” alongside VMX Originals “Kinsenas,” “Katapusan,” “Pilya,” “Daddy Sitter,” “Private Tutor,” “Stepdaddy,” and “Sugarbaby.”

“Daddy’s Girl” streams exclusively on VMX beginning Aug. 11.