A day after PBBM hailed women’s football team’s success, men’s team suffers crushing defeat

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine men’s national football team started its campaign on the wrong foot as it absorbed a 4-1 defeat to Myanmar in the 2026 ASEAN Championship (Hyundai Cup) at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac on a rainy Tuesday evening, July 28.

Fans, who braved the heavy rains that soaked part of the complex, went home very disappointed, with the Nationals giving up a goal after just seven minutes of play – no thanks to Kyaw Min Oo’s brilliant play.

The Burmese doubled their lead 21 minutes later through eventual Player of the Match Than Paing.

There was a ray of hope for the National though after Jarvey Gayoso found the back of the net off Javier Mariona’s timely pass in the 68th minute.

Unfortunately, their comeback bid quickly fizzled as the visitors scored two more goals in a span of two minutes – first in the 81st minute by Win Naing Tun and 83rd by Paing.

The crushing defeat came just a day after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) a day earlier, expressed hope for the continued rise of football in the country.

Apart from highlighting the achievements of tennis star Alex Eala, Marcos – during his address – also hailed the women’s football team for qualifying in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

That prompted Marcos to wish for football’s continued rise in terms popularity

“Halimbawa ng women’s football team, sana mas sumikat pa ang football,” he said.

But the men’s side offered token resistance to the consternation of those who watched the match.

The Philippines sustained its first defeat in the regional joust, while Myanmar currently holds the third spot with a 1-1 card, behind Group B leaders Malaysia (2-0) and Thailand (1-0).

Apart from group win, Myanmar also avenged its 5-1 defeat to the Nationals during a friendly at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila last month.

Moving on from its dismal outing, the Carles Cuadrat-mentored squad goes for a redemption victory when it takes on Laos (0-2) on Saturday, Aug. 1, at New Laos National Stadium, Vientiane.