BasketballSports

Clark, Mitchell shine as Fever shut down Storm for fourth straight win

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) pursues Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark as she drives to the basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

SEATTLE (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 28 and the Indiana Fever won their fourth straight game, beating the Seattle Storm 105-95 on Tuesday night, July 28.

Clark and Mitchell took over for Indiana (18-10) after Aliyah Boston took a hard fall and had to exit in the second quarter with a lower-leg injury. Boston had 11 points and did not return, but wasn’t ruled out.

Clark went 9 for 14 with four 3-pointers, made all 10 of her free throws and added seven assists. It was the ninth time she has scored 30-plus points with five-plus assists. It has happened only eight other times in the team’s history.

Mitchell has scored 20-plus points for a franchise-record 12th straight game, tied for the third-longest streak in league history.

Monique Billings had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help Indiana top 100 points for a league-record 12th time this season. Sophie Cunningham scored 11.

The Fever shot 26 for 26 from the line — one off the league record for most makes without a miss.

Natisha Hiedeman sank six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 for Seattle (6-24), which has lost seven in a row.

Indiana led 37-20 after one quarter and 58-47 at halftime.

Awa Fam hit a 3-pointer to get Seattle within 65-63, but Clark scored 16 of the Fever’s 18 points for a 76-72 lead heading to the fourth.

Mitchell hit two straight 3s for an 85-76 advantage in the first 1:25 of the period and Indiana’s lead wasn’t threatened.

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