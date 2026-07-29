Sedrick Barefield: Playing for Gilas would be a dream come true

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Blackwater star guard Sedrick Barefield said it would be a dream come true for him if he actually makes it to the final lineup of the Gilas Pilipinas national team for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan in September.

Barefield was announced by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy to be part of the 30-player long list submitted by the federation to the Asian Games organizing committee.

“I know it’s not official, but it’s an honor to be thought about, to represent Gilas,” said Barefield on Tuesday, July 28 following Dy’s guesting in the Philippine Sportswriters Association where she bared the national team’s plans for the Asiad.

“If it does go through, I’ll be super thankful. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. And, I’m just praying for the best,” he added.

According to Dy, some players not eligible to play in the FIBA-sanctioned tournaments were added to the long list joining the national team’s mainstays, and that included Barefield.

Dy did not divulge who are the other players in the list but she also mentioned Meralco big man Brandon Bates.

Adding some players from the PBA is probably the best move for the national team considering players from the Japan B.League, particularly Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu won’t be available for the continental showpiece.

Even Kevin Quiambao is unlikely to join the team as the tournament is not FIBA-sanctioned, which means their mother teams are not required to lend them to the national team.

The situation gives a window of opportunity for the likes of Barefield, although the Bossing guard bared that the SBP has yet to reach out to him for any potential appearance for the national team

“I’m hoping that it’s a possibility. I’m hoping that I get the chance. Like I said, it’ll be a dream come true. Just go out there and compete with those guys,” said Barefield.

“Representing the country. It would mean everything. that’s high level basketball that you always want to be a part of. That you dream of being a part of. So, I’m hoping for the best.”