‘A Tropa for life’ as RR Pogoy signs a fresh three-year deal

By REYNALD MAGALLON

RR Pogoy signed a fresh three-year deal with TNT, the team announced on its official social media pages on Thursday, July 23.

Drafted by the Tropang 5G franchise in the special Gilas draft in 2016, the TNT gunner is already on his 10th year in the PBA and will be staying for his team until the 2029 season.

The 34-year-old player inked the new deal in the presence of PBA chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas, team manager Jojo Lastimosa and head coach Chot Reyes.

Pogoy’s presence is needed all the more by TNT in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup, especially with the absence of Tropang 5G stars Calvin Oftana, Jayson Castro, Kelly Williams and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser.

Without the key players, Pogoy is expected to play a huge role on both ends of the floor and lead the charge for TNT alongside Rey Nambatac and Jordan Heading.

Pogoy had 21 points in TNT’s 106-103 opening game win over Macau but was limited to just 10 points in the team’s shock 87-103 loss against Titan Ultra.