Senior citizen stoned to death by SK councilor in Negros Occidental

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A 64-year-old man died after he was struck in the head with a stone by a 22-year-old Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor, who was a relative, in Barangay Ilaya, Calatrava, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, July 21.

Police identified the victim as “Rody.”

Investigation showed that suspect “Mike” went home after a drinking session with Rody and neighbors when the victim allegedly attempted to force his way inside the suspect’s house and threw stones at the house when he was ignored.

Police Lt. Jessica Malata, deputy chief of the Calatrava Municipal Police Station, said the suspect went outside to pacify the victim and stop the noise that could disturb his grandmother.

A fistfight erupted during which the suspect picked up a stone and struck the victim on the head.

Responding barangay peacekeepers apprehended the suspect who was turned to the police on Wednesday, July 22.

Malata said the incident may have been triggered by intoxication. The victim and the suspect had no previous misunderstanding.

Homicide charges were filed against the suspect on Thursday, July 23.