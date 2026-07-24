Renewed Chinese attacks rock PH vessels in WPS

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) denounced fresh aggression by the China Coast Guard (CCG) after multiple Philippine vessels were struck with water cannons while carrying out government missions near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea on Friday, July 24.

PCG vessels and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships were delivering aid to Filipino fishermen under the Kadiwa ng Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda program when Chinese vessels launched successive water cannon assaults.

The attacks came dangerously close, with one CCG ship approaching within seven meters of a BFAR vessel, creating a serious risk of collision.

The PCG reported that Chinese vessels deliberately switched off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) to conceal their identity, a violation of international navigation safety rules.

Several Philippine ships—including BRP Cape San Agustin, BRP Datu Paduhinog, BRP Datu Sumakwel, and BRP Datu Cabaylo—were directly targeted, temporarily disrupting communications and endangering crew safety.

Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, condemned the “illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions” of the CCG, stressing that Philippine personnel remained unharmed and continued their mission to support Filipino fisherfolk.

The renewed attacks came less than a week after two Philippine Navy sailors were injured in Ayungin Shoal, underscoring escalating Chinese hostilities against Philippine troops and vessels despite the 2016 Arbitral Award affirming Filipino fishing rights in the area.

The PCG reiterated that Bajo de Masinloc is part of Philippine territory and vowed to sustain lawful maritime operations in coordination with the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to protect fisherfolk and defend sovereignty without escalating tensions.