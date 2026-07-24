Facebook Live helps PCG locate, evacuate residents in Sarangani floods

By Martin Sadongdong

A Facebook Live video posted by a concerned citizen became the lifeline for dozens of families in Maasim, Sarangani, as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) quickly responded to flooding and rescued about 240 residents.

The PCG said its personnel were able to monitor the livestream showing rising waters in Purok Riverside, Barangay Kablacan, on Thursday, July 23.

Acting on the real‑time footage, the Coast Guard Disaster Response Group (DRG) rushed to the area and assisted residents in evacuating to safety.

Authorities confirmed that 60 families were rescued without casualties, crediting the livestream for allowing them to verify the situation and act immediately.

The operation was carried out under the PCG’s Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) campaign.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard teams also rescued three families composed of 20 individuals in Guimaras and Antique after floodwaters trapped them in their homes.

The PCG said its personnel remain on standby, continuing to monitor social media and flood‑affected communities to ensure residents’ safety as heavy rains persist.