Top kendokas gather for 8th PH National Championships

The country’s top kendokas (swordsmen) show their wares when the United Kendo Federation of the Philippines (UKFP) stages the 8th Philippine National Tournament (PNKT) on Oct. 24 to 25 at the Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City.

The two-day event is expected to attract elite kendo practitioners from across the country who will battle for top honors in various categories but more importantly to celebrate discipline, skill and sportsmanship.

To kick off the event, organizers will hold the Shinsa or promotional examinations which will be conducted for each participating kendokas to evaluate their mastery in fundamental techniques, kata and full-contact sparring in pursuit of higher ranks.

But all eyes will be on individual events where single-elimination bouts are set in each class. Also likely to gain attention are team categories especially in the men’s 5-on-5 and women’s 3-on-3 events.

The event is held annually to sustain the steady growth of the popular Japanese martial arts.