Garbage boy to mayor: Isko on second chances

By Hannah Nicol

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said his journey from working as a garbage collector in Tondo to becoming mayor of the city shows how second chances can transform lives.

Domagoso made the statement during the 1st Parole and Probation Administration-National Capital Region (PPA-NCR) Criminal Justice Stakeholders’ Conference on Friday, July 24, held at The Manila Hotel, in celebration of PPA’s 50th founding anniversary.

In his speech, the mayor recalled growing up in Tondo, where many people shared the same difficult circumstances but made different choices in life.

“Ako ay napapalibutan ng mga medyo maabilidad na indibidwal na hilig tumambay sa kanto. Pare-pareho kami ng environment, umiba lang ako ng landas,” Domagoso said.

He said he worked as a garbage collector before becoming an actor and eventually entering public service.

“Ang parole ay nagbibigay ng pangalawang pagkakataon. Na ang isang basurero ay pwedeng maging mayor,” Domagoso said.

The mayor stressed that justice should not be measured solely by punishment but also by the opportunity for people to reform.

“Kapag pinag-uusapan ang hustisya, madalas ang unang naiisip ay parusa. Pero ang tunay na hustisya ay hindi lamang tungkol sa pagpaparusa, ito ay tungkol din sa pagbibigay ng pagkakataong magbago ang isang tao,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Domagoso also cited a sitting senator as an example of how a person given another chance can later serve in public office.

He also recalled a recent crime incident in Manila, saying his familiarity with the city’s communities helped authorities quickly arrest the primary suspect, while three others surrendered shortly afterward.

Domagoso said understanding communities is important in addressing crime while still recognizing the value of rehabilitation.

He added that people who sincerely want to change should be seen as an investment in building a safer and more peaceful society.

“Ang tunay na nagnanais magbago ay isang mahalagang pamumuhunan para sa mas maayos at mapayapang lipunan,” Domagoso said.

During the event, Domagoso accepted a Plaque of Recognition on behalf of the City of Manila and pledged to strengthen the city government’s partnership with the PPA in supporting the rehabilitation and reintegration of parolees and probationers.