QC home robbed 3 times in one day; 2 suspects nabbed

Two repeat offenders were arrested in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Quezon City, after they looted a house three times in one day on Friday, May 1.

Operatives of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Masambong Police Station 2 responded after the victim received a security notification at around 11:45 p.m. and saw two men inside the residence through a live CCTV feed on a mobile phone.

The homeowner immediately sought assistance from the QCPD Tactical Operations Center, which relayed the report to responding police units.

Police rushed to the area and arrested the suspects at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2.

The suspects, identified only by the aliases “Ferdinand,” 35, and “Joshua,” 29, both residents of Barangay Toro, were taken into custody.

Investigation showed that the suspects had allegedly entered the house on three separate occasions on May 1—at around 3 a.m., 7 p.m., and 11:45 p.m.—through an air-conditioning opening and carted away several valuables.

Recovered from the suspects were two vacuum units, two compressors, and assorted tools, including screwdrivers, pliers, and a vise grip.

Authorities said several items remain missing, including a laptop, a Fujifilm camera, a bag, a CCTV unit, and a mobile phone charger, with total losses estimated at more than P140,000.

Background checks showed that both suspects were repeat offenders with previous arrests for theft and violations of Republic Act No. 9165, which penalizes illegal drug-related activities, among other criminal cases.

The suspects are now under inquest proceedings for robbery before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD Director Randy Glenn Silvio commended the swift response of Masambong Police Station 2 and the homeowner’s timely reporting, saying the coordination helped prevent further losses and led to the partial recovery of the stolen items. (Trixee Rosel)