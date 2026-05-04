Sugarcane worker admits killing girl neighbor, 13

BACOLOD CITY – A 41-year-old sugarcane worker confessed to killing his 13-year-old neighbor in Barangay Poblacion West, Candoni, Negros Occidental.

Police said the suspect, known as “Kadong,” admitted he attacked the girl after she refused his advances.

He told investigators he choked her and smashed her head with a stone before dumping her body in a sugarcane field on April 27.

Kadong was arrested in a buy-bust operation on May 1 after selling a homemade .38 caliber revolver to a police poseur-buyer. Officers seized the gun, two bullets, and ₱1,500 in marked money.

Investigators said the victim was on her way to buy ice when the suspect lured her onto his tricycle. He later confessed to carrying out the crime alone, though police are still eyeing other persons of interest.

The victim’s body has been subjected to medical examination to determine if she was sexually assaulted.

Charges for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition will be filed against Kadong, while murder charges are being readied.

Despite his confession, police stressed that legal procedures must still be followed to formalize his admission. (Glazyl Masculino)